State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,273 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Accenture were worth $39,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after acquiring an additional 98,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after acquiring an additional 230,261 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after acquiring an additional 150,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.79. 89,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,417. The stock has a market cap of $201.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.56. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $321.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

