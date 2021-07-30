State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 78,982 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,945 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 78,982 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Oracle were worth $29,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,078,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $83,957,000 after buying an additional 184,338 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $111,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,119,377,651.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $87.29. The stock had a trading volume of 434,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,520,866. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

