State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,012 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.99. The company had a trading volume of 82,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $167.57 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

