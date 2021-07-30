State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $57,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.94. The company had a trading volume of 121,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,367. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $348.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.