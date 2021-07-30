State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in State Street were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,288 shares of company stock worth $4,918,012. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,213. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.