Stericycle (SRCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. On average, analysts expect Stericycle to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -542.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.