Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Trading 6% Higher

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets initiated coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.