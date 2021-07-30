STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. raised shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of STM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 142,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

