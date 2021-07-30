STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. STMicroelectronics updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of STM stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $41.27. 2,361,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,269. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on STM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.