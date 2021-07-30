STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. STMicroelectronics updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of STM stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $41.27. 2,361,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,269. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
