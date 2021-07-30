Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 30th (ASPN, ATGFF, BASFY, BHB, CAJ, CALX, CASH, FRFHF, IAFNF, LUNMF)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 30th:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$29.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of €74.00 ($87.06).

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Calix provides the cloud, software platforms, systems and services required for communications service providers to simplify their business, excite their subscribers and grow their value. “

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$750.00 to C$775.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$15.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

