Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 17,486 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,676% compared to the average volume of 630 put options.

In related news, Director Allan R. Landon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,779.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $30,005.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,234.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and sold 5,812 shares worth $90,021. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 74.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 79,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.88.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

