Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 5,578 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,188% compared to the typical daily volume of 433 call options.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.08.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,476. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

