Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,209 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,374% compared to the average daily volume of 82 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,997 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,856,000 after buying an additional 20,227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 150.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after buying an additional 117,742 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

ALGT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.09. The company had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,001. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.15.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

