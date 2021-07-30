StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 128.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.81. 636,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,251,262. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.