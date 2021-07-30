StoneX Group Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of IYK traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.89. 27 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,832. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.61. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a one year low of $137.34 and a one year high of $186.60.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

