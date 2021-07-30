StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.56. 42,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,403. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.01.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

