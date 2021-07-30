StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,555 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 289,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,102,000 after acquiring an additional 179,394 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

QCOM traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $149.67. 166,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,401,801. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $100.70 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.