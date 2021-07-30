StoneX Group Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $664,621.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660,782 shares in the company, valued at $72,742,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,335 shares of company stock worth $4,918,326 in the last three months. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.62. The stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,022. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of -1.72. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

