StoneX Group Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

XBI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.98. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

