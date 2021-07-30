StoneX Group Inc. Sells 2,587 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 189,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.22. 282,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.28.

