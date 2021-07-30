Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Update

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the June 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.84. 23,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $20.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEOAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Danske cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

