Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Stratasys worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,403,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stratasys by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stratasys by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSYS stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.67. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

