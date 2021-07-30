Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $227.02 on Top Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $227.02 or 0.00564804 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Strong has a market cap of $31.39 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

