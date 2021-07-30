Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 million. On average, analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SBBP opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80. Strongbridge Biopharma has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $167.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

