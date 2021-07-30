Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Boosted by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 3.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $45,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,130. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.83. The company has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, increased their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.79.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

