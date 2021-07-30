Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Announces Earnings Results

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 28.37%.

Subsea 7 stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.38. 17,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,263. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.10. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUBCY shares. DNB Markets raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Subsea 7 to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a 87.00 target price (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

