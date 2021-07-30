Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Chemical stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,103. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.07. Sumitomo Chemical has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

SOMMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

