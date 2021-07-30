Summit Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,646 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470,282 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,780,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $152.33. The stock had a trading volume of 220,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,669,651. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.61. The company has a market cap of $461.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.