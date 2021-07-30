Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 448 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $440.64. The stock had a trading volume of 157,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,846. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.90 and a fifty-two week high of $443.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.