Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,178. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 27.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller purchased 2,070 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $199,140.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 44,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 21,117 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.