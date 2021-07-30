Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Down 6%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) traded down 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23. 1,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 236,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $705.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 430.74% and a negative return on equity of 104.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 11,365,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $59,557,426.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,662,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,551,258.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maky Zanganeh purchased 389,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $2,038,763.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,158,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 358,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2,084.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 329,898 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

