Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906,948 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,367,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 241,986 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Suncor Energy by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,260,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of SU opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

