Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.62% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.85.
Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,087,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,153,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The company has a market cap of C$36.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,351.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.72. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$31.38.
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.