Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.85.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,087,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,153,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The company has a market cap of C$36.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,351.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.72. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$31.38.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

