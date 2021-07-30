Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$36.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) received a C$36.00 price objective from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.72% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$41.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.85.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

TSE SU traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$24.37. 5,087,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,153,335. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.72. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.38. The stock has a market cap of C$36.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,351.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.