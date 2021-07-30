Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,958 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Super League Gaming worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 13.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael R. Keller purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,309.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.24. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Super League Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

