SuperFarm (SUPER) Achieves Market Cap of $81.24 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 81.9% against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $81.24 million and approximately $90.70 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007933 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001335 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.