Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.18.

SUUIF has been the topic of several research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $12.44 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.