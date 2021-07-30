Surgalign (SRGA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Surgalign has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 151.41% and a negative net margin of 23.77%. On average, analysts expect Surgalign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40. Surgalign has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $117.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

