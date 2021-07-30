Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.62 and traded as low as C$0.54. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 438,858 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGY. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$212.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.33.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$80.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.1571429 earnings per share for the current year.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

