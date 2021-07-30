Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates Hold Rating for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $195.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $12.19 on Friday, hitting $184.48. The company had a trading volume of 466,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,624. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.16. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

