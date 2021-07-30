Susquehanna Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $5,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,129.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $259.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,340.08. The company had a trading volume of 121,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,457.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 180,406.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

