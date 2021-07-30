SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Holdings Trimmed by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for 2.1% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 target price (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.30.

Shares of SIVB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $566.89. 597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,710. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $568.30. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $217.23 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.