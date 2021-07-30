SVB Leerink Raises Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $77.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price upped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $74.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

GILD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.36.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 303.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

