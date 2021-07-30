SVB Leerink Weighs in on AstraZeneca PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $60.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.9% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 74,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 74.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.