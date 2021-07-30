SVB Leerink Weighs in on Insmed Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Insmed in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.74) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.63). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insmed’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.26. Insmed has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,546,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,294,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,144,000 after acquiring an additional 289,765 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Insmed by 927.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after buying an additional 2,597,121 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Insmed by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after buying an additional 126,782 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

