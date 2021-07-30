Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the June 30th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SVNLY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Shares of SVNLY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.66. 830,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

