Switcheo (SWTH) Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Switcheo has a market cap of $24.26 million and $107,380.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Switcheo has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Switcheo coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,587,946,706 coins and its circulating supply is 1,522,184,284 coins. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

