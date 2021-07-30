Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SYIEY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 25,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,431. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Symrise has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $36.53.

A number of research firms have commented on SYIEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

