Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. On average, analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $293.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYRS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

