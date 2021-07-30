Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2,468.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,137 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.38. The stock had a trading volume of 31,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

